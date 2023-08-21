Furniture maker on fraud rap granted $400,000 bail Loop Jamaica

A St Catherine furniture maker who is charged with several counts of fraud after he reportedly failed to produce household items for which customers had made down payments to him, was on Friday granted bail in the sum of $400,000.

Ricardo Chambers, a 43-year-old resident of Nadine Road in Edgewater, Portmore, St Catherine, appeared in the St Catherine Parish Court.

He is charged with three counts of fraudulent conversion, three counts of non-delivery of goods and services on a contracted date, and three counts of misleading and deceptive conduct.

Chamber’s attorney, in her bail application for him, argued that the COVID-19 pandemic had an effect on his business, as his workforce was depleted.

The lawyer said her client is willing to reimburse the complainants.

Parish Judge Khian Lamey acceded to the bail request on the condition that Chambers reports to the police three days per week.

The case has been set for mention again on September 18.

The Portmore police reported that in January 2022, Chambers was contracted by a woman to build a king-sized bedroom set. She paid $175,000 as a down payment, and was told that the balance should be paid in March when the job should be completed.

Chambers, however, did not deliver on his contract, and instead reportedly went into hiding.

In April 2022, a man reportedly contacted Chambers via an Instagram account, where his business was advertised.

The man reportedly contracted him to build a dresser and two night tables. The complainant made a down payment of $60,000, with the balance to be paid upon completion of the job.

Similarly, Chambers did not complete the job, and neither did he provide a refund.

Chambers was again paid $90,000 as a deposit by a woman in June 2022, to build a dresser, with him scheduling the balance to be paid upon completion of the job.

He again failed to honour his commitment.

All three complainants made reports to the police, and a probe was launched, resulting in the arrest and charge of the businessman.