Further and Beyond to take command of rich Jamaica Cup | Loop Jamaica

Saturday’s main feature on Jamaica Day at Caymanas Park, the Jamaica Cup, could decide Horse-of-the-Year honours and a hotly contested trainers’ stakes race.

Other major titles such as champion stayer, middle-distance runner and the country’s top sprinter should be put to rest in the co-features, the St Elizabeth Distaff for fillies and mares at a mile and the Port Royal Sprint.

The $6m Jamaica Cup has a winner’s purse of $3.27m, worth its weight in gold to two-time defending champion, Anthony Nunes, and stakes-leader Jason DaCosta in their battle atop the trainers’ standings.

DaCosta has three hot runners in the Jamaica Cup – in-form 11-year-old HOVER CRAFT, Jamaica Derby runner-up, BILLY WHIZZ, and last year’s derby winner, KING ARTHUR.

Nunes has two entrants led by derby third-place FURTHER AND BEYOND. The champion trainer’s ONEOFAKIND recently returned from a four-month lay-up and doesn’t appear ready to test the best stayers at nine and a half furlongs.

DaCosta, who starts the afternoon with an $85,465 stakes lead, also has a strong hand in the $1.6m Distaff with imported filly LURE OF LUCY aiming to notch a fourth straight victory.

However, neither of the two top trainers stand a chance with their respective entries in the $2.5m Port Royal Sprint at six furlongs in which Ian Parsard has three fancied runners in the seven-horse field – morning-line favourite SHE’S A WONDER, FATHER PATRICK and ROJORN DI PILOT.

Whereas Nunes and DaCosta are going head-to-head in the Jamaica Cup, Gary Subratie’s St Leger and Jamaica Derby winner, CALCULUS, could prove a spoiler as he did in the classics and October 23 Gold Cup, beating an ill-fated FURTHER AND BEYOND whose rider lost his stirrups after a furlong and a half.

DaCosta’s BILLY WHIZZ, runner-up to CALCULUS in the derby, will also be hoping for better racing luck after rearing and throwing the October 31 Tack Room Trophy at the gate, finishing a brave third after being tailed off in the six-furlong event.

Meanwhile, four-year-old KING ARTHUR returns with the distance in his favour after carrying topweight and being run off his legs in the seven-furlong Gold Cup by his younger rivals.

Prior to the Gold Cup, KING ARTHUR carried 126lb to win September’s 10-furlong Menudo, beating CRIMSON and HOVER CRAFT with CALCULUS behind in seventh place.

Though he won the Menudo and returns to his favoured route course, topweight 126lb will be a tall order for KING ARTHUR, allowing FURTHER AND BEYOND and BILLY WHIZZ 11lb each.

FURTHER AND BEYOND is preferred to CALCULUS and BILLY WHIZZ after his big run in the derby in which he was caught a half-furlong out. Nunes’ runner won by almost nine lengths in his first race after the derby and would have won the Gold Cup had Christopher Mamdeen not lost his stirrups.

Linton Steadman replaces Mamdeen astride FURTHER AND BEYOND. Dick Cardenas has the leg up on BILLY WHIZZ.

Anthony Thomas is aboard KING ARTHUR, hoping to land the three feature races. The leading rider has been retained by Parsard atop SHE’S A WONDER and is also astride Distaff-favourite LURE OF LUCY.

First post for the 10-race card is 11:40 am.

CAYMANAS PARK TIPS

Race 1 -1500m

Let Him Fly (13)

Race 2 – 1100m

Jordon Reign’s (2)

Race 3 – 1400m

Silent Cat (10)

Race 4 – 1200m

She’s A Wonder (5)

—-Race 5 – 1100m

Infinity Ace (10)

Race 6 – 1300m

Kholbear (7)

Race 7 – 1200m

Supreme Song (3)

Race 8 – 1600m

Lure of Lucy (3)

Race 9 – 1600m

Classical Orb (13)

Race 10 – 1900m

Further and Beyond (2)

BET OF THE DAY

Race 1 -1500m

Let Him Fly (13)

Race 4 – 1200m

She’s A Wonder (5)

Race 10 – 1900m

Further and Beyond (2)