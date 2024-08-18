Further delay in application of toll charges on new highway

The National Road Operating and Constructing Company (NROCC) has again announced a further delay in the commencement of tolling on the May Pen to Williamsfield highway along a section of the island’s south coast.

In a release on Friday, NROCC simply said there would be a further delay beyond the last timeline of August 17 that was given for the application of tolling on the highway.

No new date was given for the planned implementation.

The measure has been delayed or extended numerous times before, with motorists having and obviously enjoying free rides along the new stretch of highway since September 2023.