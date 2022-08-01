Future doctors urged to be compassionate Loop Jamaica

Medical students, who are preparing to enter the health sector are being urged to show compassion in the delivery of care to Jamaicans.

State Minister in the Ministry of Health and Wellness, Juliet Cuthbert-Flynn, who gave the charge, said that while health professionals must be properly skilled with the competencies required to do their jobs “giving attention to the way in which health care is delivered is of great value too.”

“Health delivery must be twinned with compassion; this must resonate in the heart of every healthcare worker,” she said.

Mrs. Cuthbert-Flynn was speaking at the Pan American Health Organization’s (PAHO’s) 120th-anniversary youth dialogue at the Faculty of Medical Sciences at the University of the West Indies (UWI) Mona on Thursday (July 28).

The State Minister urged the medical students, as they look towards a future in the field of health, to look for opportunities to engender care with empathy and offer a gentle word or a caring touch.

She told them that they are the future of the country’s healthcare and “we are rely[ing on you to take Jamaica to the next level of quality service and care for a sustainable public health system.”

“Your skills, both technical and otherwise, will be part of the benchmark determining our standards. Already, we are assured that your service will be excellent,” she added.

Thursday’s dialogue included a question and answer session with PAHO Director, Dr. Carissa Etienne, which was moderated by PAHO/World Health Organization (WHO) Representative to Jamaica, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands, Ian Stein.

Students were given an opportunity to pose questions pertaining to managing their studies, pursuing extra-curricular activities, and attracting leadership roles.

Dr Etienne was in the island for a four-day visit, which concluded on Friday (July 29).