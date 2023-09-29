Gabriel King’s mom gives cops access code for phone Loop Jamaica

Investigators assigned to the Cyber Forensic Crime Department of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) are now in possession of the access code for the cellular phone of Amoi Leon-Issa, mother of nine-year-old Gabriel King, who was slain in St James 2022.

The code was sent to the police via her attorney on Friday at 3:47pm after the Constitutional Court upheld a previous ruling by the Parish Court that she should hand over the access code.

Investigators in the case had applied for the production order, and it was granted for her to hand over the code to assist the investigators. However, Leon-Issa had appealed to the constitutional court.

King was killed on January 13, 2022 on the Tucker Main Road.