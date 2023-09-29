Gabriel King’s mom gives cops access code for phone Loop Jamaica

Gabriel King's mom gives cops access code for phone
Gabriel King’s mom gives cops access code for phone

Investigators assigned to the Cyber Forensic Crime Department of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) are now in possession of the access code for the cellular phone of Amoi Leon-Issa, mother of nine-year-old Gabriel King, who was slain in St James 2022.

The code was sent to the police via her attorney on Friday at 3:47pm after the Constitutional Court upheld a previous ruling by the Parish Court that she should hand over the access code.

Investigators in the case had applied for the production order, and it was granted for her to hand over the code to assist the investigators. However, Leon-Issa had appealed to the constitutional court.

King was killed on January 13, 2022 on the Tucker Main Road.

Search on for new Reggae Girlz coach as Donaldson, JFF part ways

Lorne Donaldson is no longer the head coach of Jamaica’s national senior women’s football team, the Reggae Girlz.
Donaldson, whose contract ends on Saturday, September 30, and the Jamaica Football

eDrive internship partners laud student participants

Businesses within the local e-mobility ecosystem are optimistic about the positive impact the 2023 Project eDrive internship programme is having on the workforce.
Twenty-one interns from the
Twenty-one interns from the

Man shot dead in Greenwich Farm, St Andrew

A man was shot and killed by unknown assailant(s) on Eighth Street in Greenwich Farm, St Andrew on Thursday morning.
The deceased is 34-year-old Andre Thompson of Greenwich Farm.
Reports are th

CRISIS: 6 transport operators killed every month, says taxi group

Criminals extort $5000 from each operator across the island daily

 

