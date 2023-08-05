GameNation eSport Free Fire Tournament starts today Loop Jamaica

The action in GameNation’s highly anticipated summer tournament kicks off this evening at 7pm, with gamers vying to become the GameNation eSport Free Fire Tournament champion.

With Pizza Hut as the main sponsor, watch the action live on the Digicel Jamaica Facebook page from August 5-13, as gamers in an adrenaline-fuelled quest for glory, camaraderie, and unrivalled excitement compete for bragging rights and cash prizes.

The single-elimination Free Fire tournament promises to bring together the best gamers across Jamaica for nine days of adrenaline-pumping action, intense competition, and the ultimate battle royale.

With a prize pool of $270,000, the Pizza Hut, SportsMax, and Digicel-sponsored tourney will see six groups of 24 duo teams battling to make the top eight in each group to secure their semifinal spots. There will be two semifinals, and the top 12 teams from each semifinal will advance to the final.

The top three teams will walk away with $100,000, $50,000 and $30,000, respectively. There will also be nine consolation prizes of $10,000 each for teams finishing in fourth to 12th place.

Pizza Hut Marketing Officer Levene Sheriff said Pizza Hut, as the main sponsor, embraces innovation and tech-savvy trends, so the tournament is an opportunity to not only contribute to the legitimacy and growth of the eSports industry in Jamaica, but also engage and have fun with the GameNation community.

“We all know that pizza and gaming go hand-in-hand, so there will be no high-value gaming experience without the best tasting pizza in the world, and that’s Pizza Hut,” she said.

Not a gamer? You can get in on the action, too.

In addition to the cash prizes for the winning team players, tournament viewers will also be able to win prizes like tablets, handsets and call credit by correctly answering questions that are going to be posted during the live stream.

Watch the GameNation eSport Free Fire Tournament on the Digicel Jamaica Facebook page at 7pm.