GameNation platform brings new energy to online play Loop Jamaica

E-sports teams, players and fans were in for powerful and exhilarating experiences as the online gaming battles kicked off at the launch of the Jamaica’s newest online gaming platform, GameNation.

Hundreds of excited gamers converged at Digicel’s Ocean Boulevard headquarters last Saturday to witness the high-energy event that signalled a new way to enjoy gaming and e-sports.

“GameNation gives players access to hundreds of fan-favourite games from an impressive roster of categories, including action, racing, arcade, and puzzles, with no download required,” noted SportsMax marketing executive, Orion Aitken. “We’re supporting the growing gaming community by giving players the chance to compete to win real-life prizes, plus perks including bragging rights through leader-board rankings.”

The event doubled as the venue of an intense FIFA 22 online tournament, hosted by SportsMax, WYLDE and the Jamaica E-Sports Initiative (JEI). Thirty-two players were selected from over 162 applicants to battle for the title of best FIFA 22 player in Jamaica.

The GameNation launch was a gamer’s paradise, with every feature well thought out to provide the perfect gaming ambience – from interactive screens to enhanced audio systems, lighting, and cool gadgets.

FIFA fans across Jamaica came out to compete at the GameNation Game Pod – a dedicated area for interactive gaming using a touchscreen interface. There, they got an exclusive, first-hand look and feel of the games available on the online platform.

Following several rounds of fierce battle, gamer Tahjay Solomon, (gamer name “LS_21Don”) took home the grand prize of a Sony PS5 and a trip to the WYLDE boot camp in Ireland.

Solomon used this handle to honour the legacy of his late brother-in-law and former national player, Luton Shelton.

Taje Bogle (gamer name “BigNoseBalla”) won the second place prize of an Xbox and an ultimate game pass.

David Seiveright (gamer name “MacSeiv”) took home the third place prize of a Nintendo Switch and three months Switch membership.

“Our mission is to continue contributing to e-sports for generations to come and to encourage players to be the best they can be,” noted CEO of WYLDE, Steve Daly. “E-sports has been around for less than 10 years and has already attracted millions worldwide. This partnership with Digicel, SportsMax and the JEI will strengthen our efforts to promote and to make e-sports more accessible across the Caribbean.”

Speaking at the GameNation launch event, president of JEI, Gregory Moore, gave a rundown on the growth of the local e-sports community.

He shared, “The JEI was formed in 2018, and we have made considerable progress over the past four years. Jamaica was the first Caribbean country to form a national e-sports team, the first to join the International E-Sports Federation and the first to travel to the International World Championships. Jamaicans have travelled to Las Vegas, Singapore, South Korea and even competed in the recent Commodore E-Sports Competitions.”

The launch of the GameNation online platform is one of the latest initiatives to show support for the fast-growing online gaming community, as Digicel continues to support the needs of this emerging group of customers by delivering superfast Digicel mobile data or home internet speeds to help them gain the competitive edge and maximise their potential.

GameNation is available to all Digicel customers. To play, visit www.playgamenation.com and sign up with your name and the phone number or email address linked to your Digicel account.

Gamers can also download the SportsMax app to enjoy a Summer of E-sports. All JEI events will be available on the app, and users can stream live action from FIFA, Valorant and more.