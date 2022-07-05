Gang conflicts affecting efforts to reduce murders nationally-Commish | Loop Jamaica

The police, through coordinated efforts and several operations, have managed to reduce the gap in murders across the country from an increase of 6.3 per cent at the end of May, to a 1.9 per cent increase by the end of June.

This represents a 4.1 per cent reduction in murders for that period between May and June, according to Commissioner of Police Major General Antony Anderson.

Overall, murders remain up by 1.9 per cent locally when compared with the corresponding period last year.

Speaking at the police’s monthly press conference on Tuesday, said gang conflicts have contributed to 74 per cent of murders up to June 30, while interpersonal conflicts account for 14 per cent.

Anderson said the police high command had anticipated a greater reduction in murders and shootings by the end of June, “as our operational and investigative initiatives took effect.

“However, this was impacted by the increased gang conflicts in St Catherine in the month (of June), and the murder of the mother and four children in Clarendon on the 21st of June,” he informed.

He noted that 23-year-old Rushane Barnett who was charged with last month’s gruesome murder of 31-year-old nursing student Kemesha Wright and her four children in New Road, Cocoa Piece, North Central Clarendon, was held within the first 24-hours.

He credited “good police investigative work” and public support that led to the arrest of Barnett.

In noting that the crime highlighted an “extreme example of interpersonal conflict”, Anderson said: “This is why it is important that when conflicts are observed in communities, the police are notified so that we can intervene.”

Turning to the gang conflicts in St Catherine, he said that it contributed to 21 murders and nine shootings.

“Subsequent to the declaration of the state of public emergency on June 17, there was a reduction of 81 per cent in murders and 56 per cent in shootings during the second half of the month,” he disclosed.

Nationally, Anderson said shootings are down by nine per cent, and rape is down by 13 per cent.

However, robberies and break-ins have increased seven percent and four per cent, respectively.

Overall, he said major crimes are down by one per cent nationally.