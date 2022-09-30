‘Gang member’ held after attack on victims at house in Westmoreland Loop Jamaica

An alleged gang member linked to the murder of one man and injury of another during an attack at a house in Westmoreland in May of this year has been arrested.

The Westmoreland police say the alleged perpetrator, 20-year-old Vashean Braham, otherwise called ‘Tugrat’, of Shrewsbury, Whithorn in Westmoreland was held during an operation in the Darliston section of the parish on Tuesday.

Allegations are that Braham was part of a group of armed men who went to the house to carry out the attack. Reports are that at about 12:15 am, Braham and several armed men gained entry into the home of the victims and opened gunfire, hitting two of the occupants.

The police were alerted and upon their arrival, both victims were taken to the hospital, where O’Neil Rodney was pronounced dead.

The police said Braham was later held during an operation on Tuesday and has since been charged with murder, wounding with intent, and illegal possession of a firearm in connection with the incident that took place at Roaring River on Thursday, May 26.

Police said a court date for Braham is being finalised.