‘Gangster’ gets life sentence for killing friend of intended target Loop Jamaica

A gangster was last week slapped with a life sentence after he confessed to killing a man who he said was actually a friend of the intended target of the 2017 gun attack.

Shavoi Robinson, who the police believe is a member of one of the major gangs in Central Kingston, pleaded guilty in March to the murder of Adrian Davis, who had dropped off his son at school on Beeston Street in downtown Kingston before he was shot and killed.

The convict appeared before High Court Judge, Justice Leighton Pusey, for sentencing in the Home Circuit Court in downtown Kingston.

On the murder charge, Robinson was ordered to serve 18 years and two months in prison before being eligible for parole consideration.

He was also sentenced to 15 years in prison at hard labour for illegal possession of firearm.

Both sentences are to run concurrently, meaning that he will serve a minimum of 18 years in prison.

According to the allegations outlined by prosecutors, on Tuesday, March 28, 2017, Davis dropped off his son at a school located on Beeston Street and was seen headed towards Wildman Street.

Residents heard gunshots shortly after, and saw Robinson hurriedly walking away from the scene, firing more bullets in the air.

The police were summoned, and on their arrival, Davis was found on a sidewalk suffering from gunshot wounds.

The wounded man was assisted to hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries eight days later.

Robinson, a resident of Beeston Street and Summerset Avenue, was apprehended by the police in June 2018 in Franklyn Town, East Kingston.

While under caution from the police after being informed he was wanted for murder, Robinson said: “Offica, a dem first mek after me and a neva him mi waah kill, a him fren.”

When quizzed by investigators at the Central Kingston Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB) Office on why he killed Davis and not his (Davis’) friend, Robinson explained that “Mi guh fi kill him (Davis’) friend weh mek after mi, but a him (Davis) mi see, so a him (Davis) get it.”

Lawmen then enquired of the then suspect if he wished to give a statement in the presence of his attorney.

In his response, Robinson, according to prosecutors, said: “Well, unuh done hold me already, and a mi do it, so a nuh nutten dat.”

During the recording of a further caution statement in the presence of two justices of the peace (JPs), lawmen asked Robinson if he felt any remorse for having killed Davis.

“Yes, mi sorry ’cause mi can’t guh back inna mi place and mi love mi place,” the now convicted man is reported to have responded.