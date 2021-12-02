Gangster-turned witness not a suspect in alleged crimes of gang — cop | Loop Jamaica

A policeman on Thursday said the prosecution’s second witness, despite being a member of the One Don faction of the Clansman gang, was not charged as he had not been a suspect in any of the alleged crimes committed by the criminal network.

The disclosure was made by the undercover police detective during cross-examination from defence attorney Denise Hinson, who is representing Michael Whitely, one of the 33 accused on trial in the Home Circuit Court in downtown Kingston.

The undercover cop was introduced to members of the gang by the prosecution’s second witness as his uncle.

Hinson, during her cross-examination of the policeman, questioned why the self-styled don-turned witness was not charged for the role he played in the criminal organisation.

In response, the police officer said that, in the initial stages, a probe was ongoing into the informant after he gave information to the police.

The probe, according to the police witness, involved checks being done across the St Catherine North Police Division to ascertain whether the gangster was of interest to the police.

Based on those enquiries, the police detective said the gangster did not surface as a suspect in the alleged incidents carried out by the gang.

When further pressed by Hinson, the officer disclosed that investigations were still ongoing into the prosecution’s second witness’ role in the gang.

The attorney then changed her line of questioning by asking the police witness why Whitely languished in custody for eight months after his arrest in November 2018.

She further quizzed why the second witness was not placed on an identification parade or charged during the period of his detention.

The officer said he was not the investigator who arrested Whitely, explaining that the accused may have been arrested for other offences before his investigation began into his alleged association with the One Don faction of the Clansman gang.

The lawman told Hinson that he did not have an account of Whitely before July 2019.

Meanwhile, the prosecution — before closing its examination-in-chief of the policeman — scored a major victory after the second of three cellphones used by the prosecution’s second witness to record members of the gang was admitted into evidence.

Previously, only one cellphone had been admitted into evidence while two were marked for identification.

But that triumph was short-lived as a third cellphone — a Black Alcatel cellphone — was not admitted into evidence.

On Thursday morning, prosecutors indicated to Chief Justice Bryan Sykes that the cellphone was now charged and could be accessed by the policeman who would enter a code to retrieve the phone’s

International mobile equipment identity (IMEI) number.

However, the police officer later announced that he could not access the phone as it was locked with a pin, which was possibly created by the second prosecution witness while he was using it to record alleged gang members, including alleged gang leader Andre ‘Blackman’ Bryan.

But the lawman then backtracked, claiming that he would be able to identify the IMEI number, as it was also listed on the back of the phone.

However, Sykes was not convinced, questioning why the witness suddenly knew the number.

The policeman, in response, explained that he did not know, initially, that the number was on the back of the phone.

He explained further that he recognised the last four digits on the back of the phone on Thursday, which are the same numbers he noted in his records as the IMEI number.

Unconvinced by that explanation, Sykes said the officer was still unable to prove that the number in his notes was the same one belonging to the phone.

The cellphone was, therefore, not entered into evidence.

The police officer is to be further cross-examined by defence attorneys on Friday.

Bryan, 31 other men and one woman are being tried in the Home Circuit Court under the Criminal Justice (Suppression of Criminal Organisations Act), 2014, better known as the anti-gang legislation, on an indictment with 25 counts.

They have been charged with multiple offences, including being part of a criminal organisation, illegal possession of firearm, illegal possession of ammunition, facilitating conspiracy to murder, and facilitating arson.

The offences were allegedly committed between January 1, 2015, and June 30, 2019, in St Catherine.