Ganja found in trunk of car at NMIA; two men arrested Loop Jamaica

Two men were charged with breaches under the Dangerous Drugs Act after they were found in a motor vehicle that had ganja concealed in a suitcase in its trunk, while in the car park of the Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston.

They are 30-year-old Artnel Grant of a Kingston 5 address and 32-year-old Christopher Cummings of Yallahs, St Thomas. They are both ramp attendants.

Reports are that about 3 pm on Thursday, lawmen and members of the Jamaica Customs Contraband Enforcement Team conducted a joint operation at the airport car park.

During the operation, the actions of two men seen inside a car aroused their suspicions.

The men were accosted and searched. The car was also searched, during which 55 pounds of ganja was found concealed inside a suitcase that was in the trunk of the car.

The men were taken into custody.

Following a question-and-answer session in the presence of their attorneys, both men were charged on Saturday with possession of ganja, dealing in ganja, attempting to export ganja, conspiracy to export ganja, and possession of criminal property.

Their court date is being finalised.