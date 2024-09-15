Garbage collection backlog reduced significantly in St James – NSWMA

The National Solid Waste Management Authority (NSWMA) has reported a sharp reduction in the garbage collection backlog for St James, with only five districts having garbage backlogs up to Thursday.

This represents a decrease from the 83 communities that reported backlogs in June.

The disclosure was made by NSWMA Customer Relations Officer, Sharnon Williams, at Thursday’s monthly meeting of the St James Municipal Corporation (SJMC).

Williams said garbage pile-up as a result of backlogs has always been an issue in the parish.

“We have always been having high (garbage) backlogs. In June, we had 83 districts in backlog. In July it was reduced to 55 (districts),” she informed.

“Of course, there was an injection of new (garbage truck) units into our operation, and so, in August, we only had five districts in backlog,” added Williams.

Through the NSWMA’s regional arm, Western Parks and Markets (WPM), Williams said they are working assiduously to bring St James “to zero backlog” relative to garbage collection.

“Now St James has 11 Government units (garbage trucks) and three supplementary units working, and they have been working beautifully throughout the parish,” Williams stated.