Garbage truck driver pleads guilty to manslaughter re child’s death Loop Jamaica

The driver of an unmanned garbage truck that crushed seven-year-old Clan Carthy Primary School student, Benjamin Bair, three years ago, has pleaded guilty to manslaughter relative to the incident.

Alten Brooks appeared in the Home Circuit Court last week for trial, but he admitted to the crime under a plea deal that was arrived at between his attorney and the prosecution.

He is expected to be sentenced on January 13, 2023 by High Court Judge, Justice Leighton Pusey.

Brooks’ bail was extended until that time.

The man, said to be in his 50s, was arrested and charged three days after the garbage truck overturned on the boy on the Clan Carthy Primary school grounds on October 28, 2019.

The ill-fated garbage truck at the scene of the tragic incident.

Brooks and the motor examiners had said, according to court documents, that the truck was old, with a report from the latter saying the tyres on it were “worn and unworthy”.

Benjamin died after the garbage truck slammed into a wall, overturned and crushed him. Another child was injured in the incident, which triggered shock and anger nationwide at the time.

A social enquiry report and a driver’s antecedent was ordered by the judge for Brooks.