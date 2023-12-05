Garcian Mairs clears many hurdles to obtain First Class Honours Loop Jamaica

Throughout her tertiary education journey, Garcian Mairs faced moments of uncertainty but never wavered in her determination to become a computer scientist. Despite restarting her degree programme and grappling with tuition expenses, Garcian persevered.

Today, she proudly holds a First Class Honours BSc in Computing with a Computer Science major from the School of Computing and Information Technology at the University of Technology, Jamaica (UTech).

During UTech’s recent graduation ceremony, Mairs reflected on her challenging yet rewarding academic experience. Her initial plan was to pursue a degree in Management Information Systems (MIS) at another institution before joining UTech. However, the discontinuation of the MIS programme after completing half of it propelled her to refocus on the computing degree at UTech.

Faced with financial hurdles, Garcian sought scholarships and grants with her father’s support. As a diligent student who consistently maintained a GPA above 3.5, she secured funding from sources like the University of Technology’s 60th Anniversary Scholarship, Hanover Charities, Tryall Fund, Ministry of Education, and National Commercial Bank.

With financial burdens alleviated, Mairs fervently pursued her passion for information technology and coding and aims to use her qualifications in diverse industries.

Elaborating Mairs noted, “I have always been interested in information technology, more specifically the coding aspect and how it contributes to and alters society. Computer science is a versatile field and finds applicability in a wide range of industries and as such, provides a vast number of career opportunities.”

She also plans to further her education by obtaining a master’s degree and mentoring female computer science students amid the sector’s male dominance.

Garcian advises current students to focus on their passions without comparing their journeys to others. She emphasies the importance of overcoming challenges and understanding that everyone progresses at their own pace.

Firmly believing in the empowering nature of education, Garcian Mairs encourages individuals to prioritise learning as it will ultimately prove worthwhile.