Gas, diesel prices down slightly again | Loop Jamaica

Petrojam has announced reductions in the ex-refinery prices for both grades of gasoline in a similar move to last week’s price changes.

As of Thursday, a litre of E10 87 will sell for $160.43 per litre, down $0.25 per litre, and a litre of E10 90 will sell for $165.86 per litre, also down $0.25 per litre.

Automotive diesel oil price will see a decrease of $0.25 per litre, to sell for $160.80, and ultra-low sulphur diesel (ULSD) will move down by $0.25 to sell for $165.38.

The price of kerosene will also move down by $0.25 per litre, to sell for $138.57 per litre.

In the meantime, propane (liquefied petroleum gas) will sell for $78.78 per litre, down $1.79 per litre, while the price of butane (liquefied petroleum gas) will go down by $1.53, to be sold for $88.79 per litre.

Petrojam in a release, said this week, the reduction in prices resulted primarily from the strengthening of the US dollars and weak global oil demand.

The marketing companies will add their respective mark-ups to the announced prices from Petrojam.