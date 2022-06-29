Gasoline, diesel prices marginally down | Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Gasoline, diesel prices marginally down
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News | Loop News
Gasoline, diesel prices marginally down

For a third consecutive week motorists will see a negligible decrease in gasoline prices when they fill up at the pumps as of Thursday, June 30.

This is according to the latest price listing that was released on Wednesday by the state-owned oil refinery, Petrojam.

According to the listing, both grades of gasoline – 87 and 90-octane – are down by $0.25, and will be sold for the $215.14 and $220.16 per litre, respectively.

Automotive diesel fuel is also down by $0.25, and will be sold for $227.26 per litre, while ultra-low sulphur diesel will be sold for $229.99 per litre, also down by $0.25.

Kerosene is also down in price by $0.25. The commodity will be sold for $201.55 per litre this week.

Meanwhile, propane liquid petroleum will be sold for $73.03 per litre, an increase of $0.20, and butane liquid petroleum will be sold for $82.43 per litre after an increase of $0.50.

The marketing companies and retailers will add their respective mark-ups to the prices from Petrojam.

