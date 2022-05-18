Gasoline prices again up by $4.50; diesel slightly down | Loop Jamaica

For yet another week, motorists are to pay more for gasoline, but less for diesel, as of Thursday, May 19.

This is according to the latest price listing released on Wednesday by Petrojam, the state-owned oil refinery.

According to the listing, both 87 and 90-octane gasoline have been increased by $4.50, and will be sold for $207.14 and $212.16 per litre, respectively.

Automotive diesel fuel will be sold this week for $211.20 per litre, a decrease of $0.25, while ultra-low sulphur diesel is also down by $0.25, and will be sold for $213.94 per litre.

Kerosene is also down in price by $0.25. The commodity will be sold for $184.06 per litre.

Propane liquid petroleum will be sold for $76.57 per litre, down by $1.94, and butane liquid petroleum will be sold for $86.09 per litre, a decrease of $2.64.

The marketing companies and retailers will add their respective mark-ups to the prices from Petrojam.