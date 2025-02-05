Gather the canine’s, it’s time for Yappy Hour!

Happy Tails, a family-owned online pet lifestyle business is excited to announce the return of Yappy Hour this March.

The exciting, and interactive social event, designed to encourage canine confab in Jamaica.

With sponsorship by Tito’s Vodka – ‘the Vodka for Dog People’, Yappy Hour is taking place in Kingston, celebrating dog socialisation, community and responsible pet ownership.

Yappy Hour provides an opportunity for dogs to step outside their environment, meet new furry friends and engage in fun play and activities with their owners.

With few facilities in Jamaica, dogs are often confined to their homes, limiting their exposure to social environments. However, proper socialization is essential for a dog’s well-being, helping to reduce anxiety, prevent aggression, and encourage positive behaviour.

Yappy Hour offers a safe, engaging space where dogs can develop confidence, interact, and strengthen their bond with their owners.

‘Our goal is to build a more dog-friendly culture in Jamaica, where pet owners feel comfortable bringing their dogs out for safe social interactions,’ said Melissa Esliger, owner of Happy Tails.

‘Socialization plays a huge role in a dog’s overall behaviour, and we want to provide more opportunities for dogs and their owners to connect in a positive way.’

Happy Tails is committed to a broader responsibility to educate pet owners and advocate for the welfare of animals in Jamaica.

The brand, known for its high-quality pet lifestyle products, has been at the forefront of promoting pet well-being, from premium nutrition and supplements to accessories that enhance a pet’s quality of life.

Our brands include The Granville Island Pet Treatery, Snif-Snax Treats, Natural Dog, N-Bone Dental and PetHead Grooming products.

Yappy Hour Perks

Off-Leash play areas – Encouraging healthy dog-to-dog interactions.

Games and activities – Fun for both pets and owners

Treats and refreshments – Special snacks for both humans and pups

Photo ops – Capture the moment with your four-legged friends

Prizes and giveaways – Exciting prizes up for grabs

Yappy Hour takes place on March 2 at the Immaculate Conception High School between the hours of 12-6 pm. Entry fee: $1500.

For more information or to RSVP, visit their IG page or contact them via e-mail at [email protected].