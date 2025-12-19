UN says Jamaica was well prepared for hurricane Melissa due to past storm experience

OUR says it lacks human resources to carry out verification checks for utility companies' recovery claims

CASE to seek assistance from gov't to improve campus security

Members of the security forces deployed to Haiti to support Gang Suppression Force

Sombre mood in Spicy Hill, Trelawny after crash kills two residents

Accompong Maroons indicated post Hurricane Melissa humanitarian support through civilian channels is more appropriate than via military