World News
Gaza ceasefire mediators to hold talks on second phase
19 December 2025
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
Published On 19 Dec 202519 Dec 2025
- Mediators involved in the Gaza ceasefire deal are expected to hold talks in the United States city of Miami.
- US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff will meet senior officials from Qatar, Egypt and Turkiye to discuss the next phase of the US-proposed agreement.
Related News
07 December 2025
Thailand launches air raids along Cambodia border after deadly clashes
18 December 2025
Australia PM Albanese launches gun ‘buyback’ plan after Bondi Beach attack
06 December 2025
Israeli attacks kill 3 in Gaza as calls grow for full truce implementation
14 December 2025