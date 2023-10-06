GC Foster College VP, Gibbs Williams, gunned down in Portmore Loop Jamaica

Gibbs Williams, a Vice-Principal of GC Foster College of Physical Education in Spanish Town, St Catherine, was fatally shot and killed in Portmore, also in St Catherine, on Friday afternoon.

The St Catherine South police have so far ruled out robbery as a motive in relation to the killing.

Police reports are that a few minutes after midday, Williams completed an appointment at a facility in the Portmore Hospital complex and headed towards his vehicle when he was attacked.

Witnesses reported hearing loud explosions, saw Williams running back into the facility, where he collapsed.

The police were summoned and they assisted Williams to the Spanish Town Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

“We’ve ruled out robbery as a possible motive,” Senior Superintendent Christopher Phillips, head of the St Catherine South Police Division, said.

“We’re following strong leads into the murder. Senior investigators have started the process of looking into various sources of information,” Phillips added.

Williams was a national cricket team physical trainer and manager, and also manager of the West Indies U-19 cricket team.

“This is a very unfortunate and sad situation. We strongly condemn this attack on a school administrator who has contributed so much to the youth of Jamaica,” said Phillips.