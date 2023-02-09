GECOM asks Local Govt Minister to set May 22 for LGE

Black Immigrant Daily News

File Photo: Guyanese lined up to vote at Local Government Elections

The Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) has asked Local Government Minister Nigel Dharamlall to set a date for the conduct of the long overdue Local Government Elections in May month end.

In a letter to Local Government Minister Nigel Dharamlall on Wednesday, Chair of the Guyana Elections Commission, Ret’d Justice Claudette Singh indicated that the date currently earmarked for the possible holding of Local Government polls is Monday, May 22, 2023.

Section 35 (1) of the Local Authorities (Elections) Act Chapter 28:03 empowers the Local Government Minister to appoint a day for the elections.

GECOM Chair Claudette Singh

Last October, LGE was set for March 13 this year but GECOM later deferred it to continue its registration exercise.

Earlier this week, the electoral body approved a new work plan for the conduct of the local government polls.

The GECOM Secretariat had said it will immediately move to roll out a robust civic and voter education programme, appoint Electoral Registrars and Assistant Electoral Registrars, and extract the Preliminary List of Voters (PLV).

These activities are directly linked to the preparation of Registers of Voters for each of the 80 Local Authority Areas.

Since preparations for the conduct of the LGE commenced in 2022, GECOM said it had already completed the training of management and polling day staff for all of the LAAs and the receipt of applications for and approval of symbols submitted by political parties, voluntary groups, and individuals who intend to contest in the elections.

Once a date is set by the Local Government Minister, the Elections Commission will determine when Nominations Day will be held.

