General Accident launches policy for electric vehicle owners Loop Jamaica

General Accident Insurance Company has launched a new eco-drive policy for electric and hybrid vehicle owners.

With custom duty fees on electric vehicles slashed by a further 20 per cent, General Accident Managing Director, Sharon Donaldson, acknowledges that there are more incentives to use an electric vehicle in Jamaica than ever before.

“Electric and hybrid vehicles are known to emit less pollutants into the atmosphere, so by switching to an electric or hybrid vehicle these drivers contribute to reducing air pollution. General Accident’s eco-drive policy slogan ‘a greener driver deserves a greener commitment’ is a charge the General Accident staff accepts to provide the best insurance policy for drivers contributing to a healthy society,” Donaldson explained.

In keeping with the needs of hybrid and electric vehicle owners, the eco-drive policy includes unique benefits such as charging accessories coverage and free 24/7 breakdown coverage in the event that you run out of charge or need on-the-road assistance.

And in the event of an accident where a driver is entitled to a replacement vehicle, the replacement vehicle hire will be upgraded to an electric vehicle or hybrid.

To qualify for access to the eco drive policy, drivers must own an electric or hybrid vehicle, be between the ages of 21 and70 years old, have had their licence in excess of a year, and their vehicle must be for personal use only.

General Accident Insurance Company continues to support national development by encouraging healthy lifestyles and environmental protection through its continued contribution to the Jamaica Environment Trust (JET).

A portion of all eco-drive policy premiums will be donated to JET.

“Protecting and preserving our environment is extremely important. We believe responsible stewardship of natural resources and pollution reduction will only result in a safe and healthy environment for our valued customers to live, work, and raise families,” Donaldson said.