General Accident’s earnings grow Loop Jamaica

·7 min read
Home
Local News
General Accident’s earnings grow Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Real estate emerges as a viable strategy for financial security

#BudapestQuest: Antonio Watson reflects on 400m gold

Gun holders should contact FLA to keep weapons during Chris Brown show

Hudson handed spot in 200m final after being injured in buggy crash

General Accident’s earnings grow

#BudapestQuest: Favourite World Champs Moment – Doha 2019

#BudapestQuest: Watson wins Ja’s 1st 400m gold in 40 years at Worlds

#BudapestQuest: Danielle Williams mines gold in 100mH at World Champs

15-year-old Rihanna Mae gone missing in Kingston

#BudapestQuest: Pinnock wins long jump silver, Gayle claims bronze

Thursday Aug 24

27?C
Business
Loop News

4 hrs ago – Updated

General Accident CEO Sharon Donaldson.

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

General Accident, which specialises in motor insurance, continues to earn higher profits for its June quarter with hints of higher premiums going forward.

“We are anticipating that as the year progresses, the increase in premium will produce an even higher return for our shareholders as we remain focused on executing our key strategic objectives,” said General Accident in its financial report released this month.

Profit totalled $193 million in the 2023 June quarter compared to $44.5 million in the corresponding period in 2022. The bulk of the profit rise can be attributed to the increase in revenue, which totalled $2.4 billion in the quarter from $1.8 billion in the previous year.

The rise in revenue allowed the company to offset “claims inflation” due to rising costs.

“All territories saw increased insurance contract revenues. We continue to receive positive results from our Barbados and Trinidad markets, resulting in increased insurance revenues by 57 per cent and 37 per cent respectively,” said the company in the financial results.

The outlook continues to be positive despite the contraction in the supply of reinsurance capacity, said General Accident. The company also recently renewed its reinsurance contracts across all its markets.

Concurrently, General Accident remains in compliance with the capital adequacy and liquidity metrics prescribed by the Financial Services Commission in Jamaica, Barbados and Trinidad as at June 2023.

General Accident said it remains focused on cementing its market leadership in Jamaica, growing its operations in Trinidad and Barbados, and placing technology at the core of its operations.

Related Articles

Business

September 9, 2022 05:31 PM

Business

November 26, 2020 12:55 PM

Recent Articles

Business

Real estate emerges as a viable strategy for financial security

Budapest Quest

#BudapestQuest: Antonio Watson reflects on 400m gold

Jamaica News

Gun holders should contact FLA to keep weapons during Chris Brown show

More From

Budapest Quest

#BudapestQuest: Something big is coming, says Ackera Nugent

See also

BUDAPEST, Hungary: Ackera Nugent, the emerging sprint hurdler from Jamaica, is anticipating a significant performance as she prepares to compete in the women’s 100m hurdles final on the sixth day

Budapest Quest

#BudapestQuest: Danielle Williams mines gold in 100mH at World Champs

Danielle Williams won the 100m hurdles gold in a massive upset at the ongoing World Championships in Budapest, Hungary on Thursday.
Her win was reminiscent of her stunning victory at the 2015

Budapest Quest

#BudapestQuest: Pinnock wins long jump silver, Gayle claims bronze

Two more medals for Jamaica at World Champs

Budapest Quest

#BudapestQuest: Clayton, Knight, Russell into 400mH final at Worlds

The Jamaican trio of Rushell Clayton, Andrenette Knight and Janieve Russell have advanced to the final of the women’s 400m hurdles at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary in what som

Budapest Quest

#BudapestQuest: Day 6 World Champs schedule for Jamaicans – August 24

Below is the sixth day schedule for Jamaican athletes at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary.
Men’s long jump final – 12:30 pm
Tajay Gayle
Carey McLeod
Wayne Pinnock
Women’

Budapest Quest

#BudapestQuest: Pinnock aims to recreate qualifying triumph in final

BUDAPEST, Hungary: Jamaica’s Wayne Pinnock is determined to replicate his standout performance from the qualifying round of the men’s triple jump as he heads into the final on day six of the World Ath

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols