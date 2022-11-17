GenXS is the new band for Carnival in Jamaica ’23 Loop Jamaica

Carnival in Jamaica will have a new truck – and band – on de road for 2023.

The team that brought Miami GenX Carnival is gearing up to make a Rock landing with a debut on April 16, 2023, alongside existing bands Xodus and Bacchanal Jamaica.

GenXS is set to reveal the 2023 costumes at a Kingston band launch in December.

The costumes are inspired by the band’s “Return To Paradise” theme and will be produced by a cadre of industry-leading carnival designers.

Plus, the organisers are already promising a high-energy f?te with celebrity models, dancers, local and international influencers, and the latest tracks by worldwide Soca deejays.

Tagyei Belinfante, of GenXS Carnival and GenX (Miami) Carnival, explains that he saw a need to bring a new offering to the Jamaican Carnival space that was hyper-focused on curating and delivering the best Carnival experiences based on what he had seen in other territories.

“As a band owner and carnival chaser, I can appreciate the Carnival experience as a consumer and as the person curating the experience. I am also very passionate on building and contributing to the Carnival in Jamaica product and showcasing what makes our (Jamaica) Carnival destination special”, Belinfante shared in a release.

The theme ‘Return to Paradise’ has multiple meanings; in addition to a celebration of all things Jamaican and everything people love about Jamaica, the theme also speaks to the GenXS founders – Tagyei Belinfante, Marc Christian, Matthew Wadell, and Ajene Greene – all Jamaicans who migrated to the US after high school and are now returning home, where their love of carnival began.

Collectively, the GenXS team has a cumulative experience of over 50 years in event production, customer service, logistics, and planning.

The GenXS team has a steady track record of successful local and international events such as Dandy Shandy (the bi-annual 90s dancehall-themed party hosted in Miami, Florida), GenX Immortals J’Ouvert, GenX Carnival (one of Miami’s largest and most popular carnival band), Miami’s Tipsy Music Festival (which recently hosted Machel Montano and Burna Boy), and OceanX Cruise (yacht event).

The GenXS team has retained Kibwe McGann of Carnival Glam Hub and WiPay; Project Manager/Carnival consultant Mala Morrison, and Project Manager/Media Professional, Kino Johnson.

“As one of the founders of Carnival Glam Hub which operates in five Carnival markets, I have a unique perspective in understanding the minds of the carnival consumer at both the high and lower ends of the market. The GenXS Team is masquerade-focused on delivering an experience that is devoid of cookie-cutter basic offerings that plague many destination carnivals. I have played mas with GenX Miami for the past three years and I am confident in this team’s abilityTo deliver on our band-and-brand promise.” – Kibwe McGann, GenXS Sponsorship and Marketing Director

I have been blessed with the opportunity to work in the Carnival space and actively participate in various Carnivals throughout the region. The introduction of the GenXS Band to Jamaica will provide an additional offering for both local and international carnival chasers to experience a well-curated experience.” – Mala Morrison, GenXS (events and logistics)Director.

“In addition to Sunday Mas, party and f?te chasers can expect a new J’Ouvert band, a night carnival, and other immersive events. Guided by experience, and high on our checklist is the provision of a seamless tech-driven registration and costume collection process which will be enhanced by our delivery partners. We’re also promising a restaurant-like lunch experience that complimented premium alcohol road offerings and heightened road security. We want patrons to walk away saying ‘this is the band’. – Matthew Waddell, GenXS

The GenXS team is desirous of adding value to Carnival in Jamaica and Jamaica’s overall offering as a Carnival destination.

‘Return to Paradise’ is part of the band’s communication of intent to spread value beyond the borders of Kingston, and will include events outside of Kingston.

“Having participated as a masquerader in several destination Carnivals, I can say that in most of them, I was never given the opportunity to experience their island or destinations outside of the offerings of my f?te package. As a Jamaican, I am keen on ensuring that masqueraders have an opportunity to experience our island paradise, too. GenXS will offer XS-perience packages as an option, in partnership with local tour operators, craft markets, and a few North Coast travel destinations, where they can expect a culturally immersive and authentic Jamaicancarnival experience.” – Marc Christian, GenXS

GenXS is Jamaica’s newest Carnival with ties to GenX Miami Carnival. The band showcase will be presented on Sunday, April 16, 2023 as part of Carnival in Jamaica’s road march parade.

Masqueraders can visit www.thereturntoparadise.com for preregistration or follow on Instagram and Facebook for more information.