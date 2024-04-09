GenXs revellers bask in ‘unforgettable’ Carnival parade Loop Jamaica

Broad smiles, gyrating waists and overall camaraderie marked the scene on Sunday as GenXs revellers took to the streets of the Corporate Area for Carnival Road March.

The revelry in the streets, which looked like a sea of vibrant colours as masqueraders in their gems and feathered costumes marched, was topped by a performance from soca great Machel Montano and band trucks that kept all entertained.

Videographer Marlon Reid was on hand to capture the excitement, so check out the Loop News highlight from pon di road!