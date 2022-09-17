German minister asks UEFA to remove Belarus from Euro 2024 Loop Jamaica

·7 min read
Home
Local News
German minister asks UEFA to remove Belarus from Euro 2024 Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

CAC secures $15.9 million for aggrieved consumers

German minister asks UEFA to remove Belarus from Euro 2024

No public holiday on Monday, September 19

JC held by St Catherine High; 5 see red in Camperdown, Papine match

Brothers identified as deceased from Manchester drive-by shooting

St Andrew chef reported missing

Inna Di Mix grand finale set for Sept 24

Campion College student who drowned ‘will be deeply missed’

Four, including woman, taken into custody after gun find in St James

New Reggae Boyz coach Hallgrimsson recalls Andre Blake

Saturday Sep 17

25?C
Loop Sports

1 hrs ago

In this photo provided by the Turkish presidency, Turkey’s president Recep Tayyip Erdogan, centre left speaks to Azerbaijani president Ilham Aliyev, Uzbek president Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Russian president Vladimir Putin, Belarusian president Alexander Lukashenko and Iranian president Ebrahim Raisi, at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022. (Turkish presidency via AP).

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — A German government minister has asked UEFA to remove Belarus from trying to qualify for the 2024 European Championship, which her country is hosting, citing that country’s support for Russia.

UEFA said on Friday it received the letter to its president Aleksander Ceferin from interior minister Nancy Faeser, which was first reported by Der Spiegel magazine, and would reply to her.

The request comes three weeks before Germany host the Euro 2024 qualifying groups draw in Frankfurt which Russia already were banned from by UEFA.

UEFA and FIFA excluded all Russian teams from international football competitions in February, within days of the military invasion of Ukraine.

UEFA also acted days later against Belarus, which have supported the Russian military and political leadership. On March 3, UEFA prohibited Belarusian teams from hosting games on its territory but stopped short of a competitive ban.

Belarus were described on Friday by Russia president Vladimir Putin as an ally and partner at a conference in Uzbekistan also attended by the authoritarian Belarus president Alexander Lukashenko.

Belarus have never qualified for a major football tournament and won just one game in each of their qualifying groups for the 2022 World Cup and Euro 2020.

In their UEFA Nations League group in June, Belarus played their home games in Novi Sad, Serbia. No fans were allowed to attend.

Related Articles

Sport

April 20, 2022 03:10 PM

Sport

March 15, 2022 06:55 PM

Sport

February 28, 2022 01:57 PM

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

Shock, anger in Spanish Town: Man, 2-y-o killed, house set ablaze

Jamaica News

CAC secures $15.9 million for aggrieved consumers

Sport

German minister asks UEFA to remove Belarus from Euro 2024

More From

Sport

See also

Bolt, Thompson-Herah walk runway at New York Fashion Week

Jamaican sprinting legends Usain Bolt and Elaine Thompson-Herah turned to modelling by taking the catwalk for Puma during New York Fashion Week.
Five-time Olympic champion Thompson-Herah in an Inst

Entertainment

Guyanese makeup artist transforms herself into J’can dancehall acts

Makeup transformations are usually amazing, but ultra-talented makeup artist, Annada Aaliyah Anthon is creating a buzz on social media with her jaw-dropping creations.
The Guyanese woman is tra

Jamaica News

Campion College student drowns at school

A Campion College student drowned at the school in St Andrew on Thursday afternoon.
The student, who was reportedly 16 years old, is said to have died during training.
More information later.

Jamaica News

Campion College student who drowned ‘will be deeply missed’

Campion College said its community is deeply saddened by the tragic passing of fifth-form student Jordan Gibson.
Jordan drowned in the school’s pool in St Andrew on Thursday afternoon.
The stude

Sport

New Reggae Boyz coach Hallgrimsson recalls Andre Blake

Philadelphia Union goalkeeper Andre Blake is back in Jamaica’s national senior men’s football squad.
Blake was surprisingly left out of the Reggae Boyz’ squad announced last week to play an interna

Lifestyle

MOTM: Usain Bolt, ETH, SAINT models owned NYFW

The SAINT model army was among the Jamaicans dominating the just-ended New York Fashion Week (NYFW).
Sprint legends Usain Bolt and Elaine Thompson-Herah were also in the city that never sleeps, on

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols