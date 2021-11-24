German parties to present coalition deal that will formally end Merkel era

The content originally appeared on: CNN

Olaf Scholz , of the center-left Social Democratic Party (SPD) is widely expected to take the helm. Angela Merkel is stepping down after 16 years as Chancellor.

Scholz’s SPD, the Greens and pro-business Free Democrats (FDP) will reveal their coalition agreement in Berlin at 3:00 p.m local time (9:00 a.m ET), the FDP said in a statement earlier Wednesday.

One final round of negotiation talks is expected to take place Wednesday, ahead of a press conference later in the afternoon.

Once the deal is announced, it will go to members of the wider party for consideration.