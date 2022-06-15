Germany records first competitive win against Italy; Hungary thrashes England in Nations League

The content originally appeared on: CNN

(CNN)Germany’s national team claimed a first ever competitive victory against Italy with a comprehensive 5-2 win on Tuesday, while England suffered a shock 4-0 defeat at home against Hungary in the UEFA Nations League.

The result in M?nchengladbach ended a run of four consecutive draws for Germany and saw Hansi Flick’s side move second in Group A3 of UEFA’s biennial European football competition now in its third edition.

Joshua Kimmich opened the scoring from inside the box for Germany after 10 minutes, before Ilkay G?ndogan added a second from the penalty spot on the stroke of halftime.

Thomas M?ller made it 3-0 five minutes into the second half, before two goals in less than two minutes from Timo Werner — the second of which came after a mix-up in the Italian defense — took the game further out of reach for Italy.

Wilfried Gnonto pulled one back from close range when Manuel Neuer’s save was pushed into his path — the 18-year-old’s first goal for Italy — while Alessandro Bastoni’s near-post header from a corner proved a late consolation goal.

Read More