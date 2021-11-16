Get rid of tariffs on China to help ease inflation, two dozen business groups tell Biden

The content originally appeared on: CNN

In a letter to Biden officials sent on Friday, the business groups warned tariffs on China and retaliatory levies are hurting US companies and families by raising costs.

“These costs, compounded by other inflationary pressures, impose a significant burden on American businesses, farmers and families trying to recover from the effects of the pandemic,” the business groups wrote in the letter, which was signed by the US-China Business Council, the US Chamber of Commerce, the Business Roundtable and other trade groups.

“We agree with Secretary Yellen’s recent comments that tariffs tend to increase domestic prices and raise costs to consumers and businesses due to higher cost inputs and that lowering US and Chinese tariffs could help ease inflation,” the letter said.

