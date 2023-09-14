Get Safe Online launches new ‘Check a Website’ service in Jamaica Loop Jamaica

Get Safe Online, one of the leading online safety resources in the world has introduced its innovative “Check a Website” service in Caribbean countries, including Jamaica.

This new service, available at www.getsafeonline.org.jm/checkawebsite/, empowers individuals and businesses to navigate the online world securely by verifying the legitimacy and safety of websites before engaging with them. It is launched by Get Safe Online in partnership with the Broadcasting Commission of Jamaica.

In today’s digital age, where online activities have become an integral part of our daily lives, the importance of ensuring the safety and authenticity of websites cannot be overstated. With cyber threats on the rise, it’s crucial for users to have tools that help them make informed decisions and protect their personal and financial information.

The “Check a Website” tool offered by Get Safe Online provides users with an easy-to-use platform to assess the credibility of websites they intend to visit. By simply entering the website’s URL, users can receive instant information about its safety status, and potential risks, in seconds. It cleverly uses an algorithm to provide a trust score based on more than 40 data sources as well as thousands of reports of malicious websites from law enforcement agencies, regulators and consumer brands.

“We are thrilled to introduce the ‘Check a Website’ service to Jamaica. As more individuals and businesses in the Caribbean region embrace the digital landscape, it’s crucial that they have the necessary tools to protect themselves from online threats. Our service aims to provide users with the confidence to explore the internet safely, knowing that they are armed with the latest information about the websites they interact with,” said Tony Neate, CEO of Get Safe Online.

Get Safe Online is resuming campaign work in the Caribbean, thanks to funding from the UK’s International Development Programme, provided by the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office.

British High Commissioner to Jamaica, Her Excellency Judith Slater added: “Get Safe Online has been working with partners in the region for a number of years to help promote online safety and security. The launch of the “Check a Website” service in Jamaica underscores the UK’s commitment to creating a more secure cyberspace. In supporting this programme, we are empowering individuals and businesses to navigate the digital landscape securely, fostering a safer online environment for all.”