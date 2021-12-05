‘Get wicked pon dem,’ Golding tells Comrades in election pitch | Loop Jamaica

'Get wicked pon dem,' Golding tells Comrades in election pitch
Pnp President Mark Golding In Local Government Election Pitch

“Time to step up and get busy, and get wicked pon dem too, cause it nah guh easy. Labourite nah give up dis ting easy. if yuh think dis ting a guh come easy, yu fooling you self!”

That was the charge given to Comrades by People’s National Party (PNP) President Mark Golding at a recent Thompson Town Divisional conference in Clarendon North Western.

Golding delivered the call to action while on the campaign trail.

He told Comrades that the next step is to ensure that the PNP wins the next Local Government Election.

During his presentation, the PNP president also lashed out at JLP Chairman Robert Montague.

He described the JLP chairman and Cabinet minister as “di likkle bwoi Montague”, as he slammed Montague’s performance as a government minister.

Golding also reminded Comrades that he represents Jungle in Arnett Gardens, which is a stronghold of the Opposition PNP.

Comrades applauded the PNP president, who appears to be on a mission.

