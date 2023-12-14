Giannis scores franchise-record 64 points to help Bucks beat Pacers Loop Jamaica

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored a franchise-record 64 points to help the Milwaukee Bucks outscore the Indiana Pacers 140-126 in the NBA on Wednesday night.

Antetokounmpo broke the team record of 57 set by Michael Redd in 2006 in a 113-111 loss to the Utah Jazz. Antetokounmpo’s previous career high was 55 in a 123-113 victory over Washington in January 2023. He had 54 at Indiana on Nov. 9.

Antetokounmpo was 20 of 28 from the field, made 24 of 32 free throws and had 14 rebounds.

Antetokounmpo was tackled by Aaron Nesmith on a play underneath with 10:10 remaining, setting off a brief heated exchange involving several players. Nesmith was called for a flagrant-1, and Nesmith and the Bucks’ Bobby Portis were assessed technical fouls. Portis was later called for a second technical and ejected with 9:13 remaining, finishing with 19 points.

Damian Lillard added 21 points for the Bucks.

Tyrese Haliburton and Myles Turner had 22 points apiece for the Pacers, who beat the Bucks 128-119 in the semifinals of the In-Season Tournament on Thursday night.

76ERS 129, PISTONS 111

DETROIT (AP) — Joel Embiid scored 30 of his 41 points in the first half and Philadelphia 76ers handed Detroit Pistons their 21st straight loss to open a home-and-home series.

Detroit matched the longest streak in franchise history, set at the end of the 1979-80 season and start of 1980-81. It is the sixth-longest single-season losing streak in the NBA.

Only the 2010-11 Cleveland Cavaliers and the 2013-14 76ers (both lost 26 straight), along with the 1995-96 Vancouver Grizzlies, the 1997-98 Denver Nuggets and the 2011-12 Charlotte Bobcats (all lost 23 in a row) have lost more games in a row in a season. Philadelphia hold the overall mark of 28, set at the end of 2014-15 and start of 2015-16.

Detroit dropped to 2-22, with the teams set to meet again Friday night in Philadelphia. Bojan Bogdanovic led the Pistons with 33 points.

LAKERS 122, SPURS 119

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Anthony Davis had 37 points and 10 rebound and Los Angeles Lakers held off Victor Wembanyama and San Antonio Spurs, extending the Spurs’ franchise-record losing streak to 18.

The Lakers were without LeBron James, with the four-time MVP sitting out the first of two straight games in San Antonio because of left calf injury. The teams will meet again Friday night.

Wembanyama had 30 points, 13 rebounds and six blocks for San Antonio, which have not won since November 2. Keldon Johnson added 28 points, and Malaki Branham had 16.

NETS 116, SUNS 112

PHOENIX (AP) — Cam Thomas scored 24 points, Mikal Bridges added 21 in his return to the desert and Brooklyn Nets spoiled the debut of Phoenix Sun’s All-Star trio.

The Nets have won seven of their past nine.

It was the first time this season — in the 24th game — that Phoenix’s Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal played on the same night. The trio’s debut was delayed because of various injuries, particularly Beal’s sore back, which has limited him to five games this season.

Booker had 34 points and 12 assists, Durant added 27 points and Beal had 14. Jusuf Nurkic had 15 points and a season-high 22 rebounds.

PELICANS 142, WIZARDS 122

WASHINGTON (AP) — Brandon Ingram scored a season-high 40 points, Trey Murphy III added six 3-pointers and 27 points and short-handed New Orleans Pelicans had their best offensive showing of the season to rout Washington.

CJ McCollum had 22 points and Jonas Valanciunas added 16 points and 18 rebounds. Zion Williamson sat out because of a sprained ankle.

Kyle Kuzma scored 27 points for Washington. The Wizards lost for the 20th time in 23 games, the fastest the team has reached that loss total since the 2012-13 season.

HEAT 115, HORNETS 104

MIAMI (AP) — Duncan Robinson scored 23 points, Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Kyle Lowry each added 17 and Miami beat Charlotte to finish off a two-game home-and-home sweep.

Lowry was perfect shooting — 5 for 5 from the floor, 4 for 4 of those on 3-pointers and 3 for 3 from the line. Jimmy Butler had 15 points and 10 assists.

Terry Rozier scored 28 points for Charlotte.

JAZZ 117, KNICKS 113

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Collin Sexton scored a season-high 26 points, Lauri Markannen punctuated his return to the court with 23 points and Utah beat New York.

After missing eight games because of a strained left hamstring, Markkanen scored both inside and on the perimetre and was only slowed by a minutes restriction. In 25 minutes, Markkanen went 7 for 13 from the field, had four 3s and eight rebounds.

Julius Randle had 32 points and 12 rebounds for New York.

RAPTORS 135, HAWKS 128

TORONTO (AP) — Pascal Siakam scored 33 points, Scottie Barnes had 27 points and 10 rebounds and Toronto beat Atlanta to end a four-game losing streak.

O.G. Anunoby added 22 points for the Raptors in the opener of a two-game home set against the Hawks. Trae Young scored 35 points and matched a season high with 17 assists, but Atlanta’s season-worst losing streak reached five.

The teams will meet again Friday night in Toronto.

ROCKETS 117, GRIZZLIES 104

HOUSTON (AP) — Tari Eason scored a career-high 25 points, Jabari Smith Jr. added 20 points and 10 rebounds and Houston beat Memphis to extended their home winning streak to 11.

Eason came off the bench to shoot 10 for 16 and matched a career high with 14 rebounds.

Jaren Jackson Jr. had a career-high 44 points for Memphis.