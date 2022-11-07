GiftMe launches new digital coupon product Loop Jamaica

Chief Operating Officer of digital gift card company GiftMe, Rashidi Thomas is touting the company’s exponential growth potential even as it plans the roll-out of several new offerings.

Since its inception in 2021, the company has sold over 42,000 gift cards and boasts over 200 merchants.

“We have a bunch of new products coming to market soon both on our corporate and retail arms … we have different verticals that we are going to that will foster more rewards and engagement,” Thomas told Loop News but declined to divulge further details.

The company also plans on increasing its footprint in the diaspora which, Thomas shared, is a very important market segment in the company’s expansion plans.

Right now, 30-35 per cent of Giftme’s revenues come from the diaspora, he said.

“We do see a lot of traffic from persons overseas purchasing gift cards for their families here in Jamaica. Persons overseas want to keep in touch with their family members here. An easy way of doing that is through gifting digitally…,” he said.

High-gifting periods such as Christmas, Mother’s Day and Father’s Day, feature greatly in the company’s revenues while its newly launched corporate gift card arm allows merchants to “reach markets that are not easy for them to reach on their own,” he said.

The company counts Sagicor Bank, the National Commercial Bank and business process outsourcing firms among its clients and has recently added Starbucks in a partnership that spans all of Starbucks’ locations island-wide.

“Starbucks has immediately become a fan favourite on our retail website,” Thomas said in the company’s media release, noting that the new addition has found much favour from its corporate clients “who purchase for their staff and customers

“We have essentially made convenience a commodity with our gift card infrastructure,” he said.

Giftme takes a commission from merchants for its services, Thomas explained.

The company’s newest product is a digital coupon that allows merchants to push discount offers their customers.

“We realised that brick and mortar merchants all faced a common problem: the ability to find an affordable way to attract new customers,” Thomas said.

“That’s where the idea for this product came about. Now shoppers will be able to get a wide variety of deals and savings from their favourite local merchants all from one central area.”

As a point of differentiation, Thomas said Giftme is currently the only local company that provides an avenue for gift cards as well deal promotions on one platform.

“We have passed being a gift card company to one that allows merchants to bridge that digital divide to reach customers. One competitor may just focus on gift cards and another may just focus on deals, we have both. We focus on brick-and-mortar companies that want to reach their customers but do not have the digital infrastructure to do it, he said.