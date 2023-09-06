GiftMe partners with global firm to offer ‘purposeful remittance’ Loop Jamaica

Digital gift card company Giftme Jamaica has joined forces with global mobile top-up services firm Ding to launch an innovative partnership fulfilling the diaspora’s need for purposeful remittance.

The collaboration offers an exciting way for individuals to support family and friends in Jamaica with essential goods and services, stated a press release announcing the partnership.

A recent survey by Ding highlights the diaspora’s strong desire for expanded services, with grocery gift cards, utility bill payments, restaurant gift cards, and occasional gifts topping the list of sought-after options.

With Ding & GiftMe’s instant gift card delivery, the Jamaican diaspora can choose from a wide range of options on Ding, providing recipients in Jamaica with the power to redeem gift cards at top local brands like Island Grill, Fontana, 7Krave, and more. Gift cards can also be used to pay for utility bills like JPS or National Water Commission.

What sets Ding’s gift card solution apart is the controlled financial support it offers, the release said.

For instance, senders can provide valuable assistance without worrying about how recipients spend the money, enabling instant access to the goods and services they need most.

Unlike traditional remittance methods with delays and long queues, Ding’s gift card solution offers a swift, secure, and hassle-free alternative for supporting family and friends in Jamaica, the release added.

“We are delighted to announce this groundbreaking partnership with GiftMe Jamaica”, said Mark O’Donoghue, CEO of Ding. “Together, we are empowering the diaspora community to support their loved ones back home in a meaningful and purposeful way. By providing instant, controlled, and efficient financial support, we are making a positive impact on the lives of countless individuals.”

GiftMe COO, Rashidi Thomas, echoed this sentiment, emphasising the importance of their mission to connect families and foster meaningful connections.

“Leveraging Ding’s market-leading position in TopUp and GiftMe Jamaica’s vast merchant distribution network island-wide, this partnership is set to revolutionise remittance methods for the Jamaican diaspora, whilst giving our merchants direct access to the lucrative diaspora market.”