Gilbert: Reggae Girlz show bravery despite winless stint at CAC Games Loop Jamaica

Jamaica’s Reggae Girlz may not have secured a victory in their three matches at the ongoing Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Games in El Salvador, but head coach Xavier Gilbert commended the team for its brave performances, especially in the second match against Puerto Rico.

Comprised mostly of Under-20 players, the Reggae Girlz suffered a 5-2 defeat to host nation El Salvador in their opening fixture. They followed that with a 2-2 draw against Puerto Rico, despite being reduced to 10 players due to a red card. Their campaign concluded with a 7-3 loss to favorites Mexico on Monday.

Olufolasade Adamolekun and Mikayla Dayes, two of the few players with senior team experience, found the back of the net in the match against Mexico.

The absence of Jamaica’s more seasoned players, who are currently in Amsterdam preparing for the FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand later this month, impacted the team’s performance. Despite acknowledging areas for improvement, Gilbert applauded the players’ effort throughout the tournament.

“While we are disappointed not to have secured a win, we faced challenges such as injuries and a red card, especially in the Puerto Rico match where we played with 10 players. Nevertheless, the Girlz showcased their abilities, and credit is due to them,” Gilbert told SportsMax.tv.

Gilbert highlighted the unfavourable scheduling as another hindrance, with matches played in quick succession and minimal time for rest, recovery, and tactical adjustments. These factors made it difficult for the team to maintain consistency in their performances.

“The lack of experience became evident along the way due to the quick turnaround time, which didn’t allow proper recovery and addressing of issues and problems as expected. However, we managed to score in every game, which is a positive. We just need to work on preventing goals,” said Gilbert, who serves as an assistant to Lorne Donaldson’s World Cup-bound side.

Nonetheless, Gilbert found solace in the invaluable experience gained by the young prospects, who are expected to feature in the next senior Reggae Girlz cycle, including the Women’s Gold Cup and other tournaments.

“The experience gained by the players is something we can build on because it is priceless. Scoring three goals against a quality Mexican team demonstrates our offensive capabilities, although our defense needs improvement,” Gilbert shared.

“I have previously mentioned that playing at this high level will significantly contribute to the development of our younger players. While it was challenging, everyone had playing time, which was crucial. The younger ones now understand the requirements of playing at this level, and the senior players guided them throughout the process. They will learn from this experience as they move forward,” Gilbert concluded.