Gina Huynh Trolls Yung Miami Over Diddy’s New Baby, JT Claps Back

Gina Huynh might be locked out of Diddy’s life, but she’s not wasting a moment as she trolls Yung Miami, with whom she had a falling out earlier this year.

Yung Miami has been in the spotlight over the last few days as it was revealed that Diddy had a baby with another woman in October. The City Girls rapper appeared sensitive to the news, with her going back and forth with DJ Akademiks, who ridiculed her for being a side chick and accused her of acting out because she found out about the baby in the news, like everyone else.

Gina Huynh, who is no friend of Miami, also took a few shots of her own as she mocked Yung Miami for fighting her over Diddy but ended up in the same position as her.

“When she beefin with you over a [ninja emoji] but whole time he got somebody else pregnant,” Gina captioned a video in which she smirked at the video while putting on make-up with the song “Ok Cool” by Ceo Trail playing in the background.

“You doing all this extra sh*t,” Gina lip-syncs. She captioned the video, “City Girls down 1000.”

Late last week, the Bad Boy rapper got ahead of the news and shared that he welcomed a baby girl Love Sean Combs who was born to mother Dana Tran, a cybersecurity executive, back in October. The news shocked many as not only was Diddy posted up with Miami as the love of his life, but she had also spoken about having kids for the “Gotta Move On” rapper. Unfortunately, Diddy’s misgivings seemed to open Miami as a target for trolls, including Akademiks, who made several rude comments about her. However, on Tuesday, Diddy clarified that the City Girls rapper was not a side chick.

“@yungmiami305 is not my side chick. Never has been, never will be. She’s very important and special to me, and I don’t play about my Shawty Wop. I don’t discuss things on the internet and I will not start today,” Diddy wrote.

He also had a message for DJ Akademiks, “So think what you want. But know that if you do something to hurt mine, I’m gonna to come to your house and we’re gonna talk about it like human beings. LOVE.”

In the meantime, Diddy seems busy. He appears to be involved with Daphne Joy as well as Yung Miami and has been linked to a model named Shawntya Joseph, who he was seen posted up with in some new photos.

In the meantime, Saucy Santana and JT have risen to the occasion to defend Yung Miami. In her response to Gina, JT wrote, “He sent you to the chop shop…sit this one out.”

Yung Miami has not reacted to her post.

In May, Gina Huynh and Yung Miami exchanged words on social media after Gina posted a photo that suggested she had spent the night with Diddy.

Yung Miami, evidently in her feelings despite denying that she and the Bad Boy Label executive were seeing each other at the time, lashed out at Gina.

“Somebody please give this girl some attention.” Miami wrote after Gina shared a photo of Diddy.

“Notice me please a** b*tch go sit down! WE SEE YOU RELAX IT’S ok! You been (AROUND) just (AROUND) for years! You been waiting on this moment if he can’t make you famous b**ch I ain’t!” she said in another tweet.

At the time, Yung Miami also revealed that she was involved with Diddy despite denying that they were involved. Miami ensured that Gina knew she had taken her man from her.

It seems that Gina has had the last laugh on this round.