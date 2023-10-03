Girl severely beaten by other schoolgirls after stepping on shoes Loop Jamaica

Jamaica News
3 hrs ago

This image is for representational purposes only. (Photo: iStock)

In another incident of school violence, a 13-year-old schoolgirl from Steer Town Academy in St Ann, was severely beaten by six older female students, leaving her temporarily unconscious.

The attack took place yesterday afternoon and was reportedly incited by a morning incident where the victim had accidentally stepped on another student’s shoes.

Senior Superintendent Dwight Powell of the St Ann Police Division reported that the older student had threatened the younger one with retaliation after school.

“Following classes’ conclusion at around 2:30pm, the six older students attacked the victim, who then had to be taken to St Ann’s Bay Regional Hospital for treatment,” he said.

Powell said that the police are working with the school as they investigate the matter, and he is appealing to the students involved to make themselves available for interviews.

