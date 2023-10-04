GISCAD Jamaica Limited’s GeoTrac Solutions: More than just tracking Loop Jamaica

With challenges surrounding fleet management and the current 2G shutdown, Managing Director of GISCAD Jamaica Limited, Christopher Taylor, breaks down GeoTrac’s fleet management solutions.

Pointing out that at GISCAD it is not a one-size fits all approach, he details the benefits to be had from utilising GeoTrac Solutions, the Caribbean’s Premiere Fleet and Asset Management designed to allow business owners, managers, and supervisors, to manage all their mobile assets with one easy to use interface.

According to the managing director, people often see fleet management as vehicle tracking, however, he insists that it is more than just tracking, and GeoTrac Solutions brings all the different capabilities under one umbrella to meet the needs of clients.

Watch as Taylor talks all things GeoTrac Solutions and tells us more about GISCAD and its reach.