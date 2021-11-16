Give leeway to allow authorities to raise funds for projects-Senator | Loop Jamaica

A call has been made for local authorities to be granted the leeway to seek out their own funding so they can be better positioned to take care of their obligations.

The call by Government Senator Charles Sinclair was made on Friday, during his contribution to the 2021/2022 State of the Nation Debate in the Senate. He said this could be accomplished with amendments to relevant legislation.

“Every member of every local authority across the length and breadth of Jamaica would wish for their authority to undertake major capital projects for the benefit of the citizens of the respective parishes. In order to do so they cast their eyes to central government for funding,” Sinclair noted.

He said it was high time that the local authorities be allowed to use the provisions of existing legislation to generate funds to undertake well thought out, and meaningful projects. These projects, according to Sinclair, can generate substantial revenues to offset liabilities incurred in securing the funds, or which meet the threshold of necessary social service to warrant the risk.

“In that regard, I make reference to the Loans (Local Authorities) Act and the Local Governance (Financing and Financial Management) Act. Both pieces of legislation facilitate local authorities, with the approval of the appropriate Minister (of Local Government), raising funds through loans, by issue of stocks or debentures or both,” Sinclair told the Senate.

“I can envision capital projects that can produce returns sufficient to meet obligations to the funding source. This is impatient of debate and local authorities should strive to establish creditworthiness and reflect fiscal management to advance worthwhile projects to the Minister for funding through these methods,” Sinclair stated.

He said it was time to “take a critical look at the Local Governance Act and the Local Governance (Financing and Financial Management) Act and put the provisions contained therein to use, for the benefit of communities and residents”.

The government senator explained that the relevant legislation allow for special improvement districts and business improvement districts to be declared by the local authorities working in conjunction with stakeholder (citizens associations and business associations). He said that within the declared areas, improvement projects are identified and cost established. The funding can then be spread across the properties in the area and the collection is done through the methods approved in the legislation.

Sinclair said the approach requires the strengthening of community-based organisations, citizens, and business groups.

“In that regard, the Social Development Commission and the Cooperative of Friendly and Benevolent Societies should collaborate to establish legal entities within communities where they do not exist, and strengthen those that are in place. These entities should be accountable to the residents and operate with transparency,” Sinclair said.