‘Give me the evidence!’ Hill calls for proof politicians are corrupt Loop Jamaica

Minister of Industry, Investment and Commerce, Senator Aubyn Hill, is challenging Jamaicans and members of the media to provide any evidence to substantiate the long-held view that local politicians are corrupt.

“It’s easy to say, ‘A politician or a big business tycoon or a preacher is corrupt’. It’s not easy to prove it,” declared Hill at a post-Cabinet press briefing on Wednesday.

He was responding to a question from a reporter at the meeting, to gain his overall views on Prime Minister Andrew Holness’ tabling of the long-promised job descriptions for Members of Parliament (MPs) and Cabinet ministers in the House of Representatives in the form of a green and white paper, respectively.

Hill said he was pleased that the papers were tabled on Tuesday, and that it points to the Government saying to the nation that these are the measures to hold ministers and MPs accountable.

He also reminded that there was already a Code of Conduct that was in place for Cabinet ministers.

In recalling his past job as head of a local bank, Hill declared sternly: “I’m used to being accountable.”

He added: “Accountability is what the Andrew Holness Administration has been saying.”

The Government senator then launched a rebuke of people who have pushed the view that members of the political directorate are corrupt, without providing any evidence to support that.

“We must get to the place in Jamaica where we stop just saying and tweeting and instagramming, or wherever else you want to say, ‘Politicians are crooked,” he urged.

“It’s time for you, especially as a young journalist like you, to say, ‘Fine, you just say that (politicians are corrupt), you show me where they (politicians) have been (corrupt). Give me the evidence’, and if there is evidence, call out the politician,” Hill challenged the reporter.

A video snippet of Senator Aubyn Hill responding to a question from a journalist.

A select committee of the House of Representatives and Senate will meet to examine the job description for MPs and Cabinet ministers before it takes effect.

Hill, in the meantime, said the job descriptions are a template being set by the current Administration for not only this crop of politicians but future politicians, too.