Give the gift of happiness with BlinkSky JA, 7Krave for Mother’s Day | Loop Jamaica

Digital gifting platform BlinkSky Jamaica continues to revolutionise online gifting with its newly announced partnership with Jamaican delivery giants, 7Krave, just in time to give mothers the gift of happiness in a blink.

“We are excited about the value we are bringing to our clients through our partnership with 7Krave. They have over 100 restaurants on their mobile app and now with our gift cards, our clients have the ease of gifting their moms and loved ones happiness on a safe and easy to navigate platform,” said Sherika Jackson Grant, General Manager of Blinksky Jamaica.

The 7krave gift card is accessible from the Blinksky website www.blinkskyjamaica.com and it is redeemed via the recently launched 7krave 2.0 mobile app. Customers are able to use the BlinkSky 7Krave digital gift card at any restaurant that is featured in the 7krave mobile app.

“7krave’s partnership with Blinksky Jamaica is most fitting at this time because it enhances the digital growth in our space, and we have observed the trend of customers ordering food for their loved ones and sending it for celebratory events. With Mother’s Day, this partnership is yet another way to provide convenience for our Kravers,” commented an enthused Maurice Williams, Brand Manager of 7Krave.

The collaborative innovation of both BlinkSky and 7Krave is evidence of the shift in digital merchandising, and as trendsetters in the digital space, both brands are continuously optimising on growth opportunities. This has resulted in BlinkSky having more than 85 merchants in 12 categories on its platform that caters to the lifestyle needs of all and 7Krave recently expanding its service to Ocho Rios in St Ann.

Download the app in the play store :

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.app.jamenu&hl=en_US&gl=US

App store: https://apps.apple.com/jm/app/7krave-food-delivery-in-ja/id1454347885