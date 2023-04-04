GK Life adds five new markets with completion of Scotia transaction Loop Jamaica

GraceKennedy (GK) has finalised its acquisition of Scotia Insurance Caribbean Limited (SICL) and announced that the company will be rebranded as GK Life.

This acquisition will not affect the operations of the Scotia Jamaica Life Insurance Company (SJLIC) in Jamaica or the Scotia Group Jamaica Limited.

GK Life, which currently operates in seven Caribbean markets, will now offer credit protection insurance in the five territories where SICL previously operated.

The completed acquisition marks another step towards the expansion of GK’s insurance business in the Caribbean, according to GraceKennedy Group CEO Don Wehby.

“The addition of these five new territories to GK Life means that we have grown GK’s life insurance business to 12 new markets in less than two years. Congrats to our GK team who put in all the hard work to make this a reality,” Wehby said.

Steven Whittingham, Deputy CEO of the GK Financial Group (GKFG) with direct responsibility for the insurance segment commented, “GKFG has been strategically building out its insurance business and expanding its presence across the region.”

With this acquisition, GraceKennedy now has life insurance operations in 12 markets with GK Life, health and life operations in Jamaica with Canopy Insurance, property and casualty operations in six markets with GK Insurance and Key Insurance, and insurance brokerage operations in two markets with Allied and GK Insurance Brokers.

“GKFG has established itself as a major pan-Caribbean insurer. We believe that with our extensive suite of insurers, products, technology and talent, we are well-positioned to continue to grow both revenue and profits in keeping with GK’s 2030 Vision,” Whittingham added.

The transaction was subject to regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions, and no changes will be made to existing customer policies associated with the acquisition of Scotia Insurance.

GK Life now operates in Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, Dominica, Grenada, StKitts and Nevis, St Lucia and St Vincent and the Grenadines, Barbados, Belize, the British Virgin Islands, the Cayman Islands and the Turks & Caicos Islands.