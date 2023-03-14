Gleaner latest to be sued by businessman Mark Croskery over SSL post Loop Jamaica

Gleaner latest to be sued by businessman Mark Croskery over SSL post
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Gleaner latest to be sued by businessman Mark Croskery over SSL post

Mark Croskery and his attorney Monique Morrison

Businessman Mark Croskery has filed a multimillion-dollar defamation suit against the Jamaica Gleaner and its senior staff reporter Jovan Johnson over an article related to the Stocks and Securities Limited (SSL) scandal.

The lawsuit was filed in the Supreme Court in downtown Kingston on Tuesday.

Croskery is the son of businessman and former Chairman of the Board of Stocks and Securities Limited (SSL) Hugh Croskery.

SSL is currently engulfed in a fraud scandal.

The younger Croskery is seeking damages, damages for defamation, damages for negligence and aggravated damages. He is also seeking legal costs and any other further relief the court may deem fit.

The lawsuit centres on a publication made by the Gleaner about SSL, which Croskery had served as CEO up to six years ago.

“I can confirm that my client Mark Croskery has filed a lawsuit in the Supreme Court of Jamaica against the Jamaica Gleaner and its agent Jovan Johnson,” Croskery’s Attorney Monique Morrison told Loop News.

“The matter is subjudice and I will therefore limit comment. I, however, take the opportunity to point out that Mr Croskery is intent on using the court where necessary to achieve justice in situations where he feels he has been wronged,” the attorney added.

