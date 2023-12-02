Glenmuir High nake history with first-ever Champions Cup title Loop Jamaica

Glenmuir High won the 2023 ISSA Champions Cup knockout competition after a dramatic 3-2 win over Clarendon College at the National Stadium in Kingston on Saturday night.

This triumph marked Glenmuir’s first hold on the all-island trophy, which originated in 2014 as the Super Cup. It was only the third instance of a daCosta Cup team securing victory, following Cornwall College in 2018 and Clarendon College in 2021.

The Champions Cup includes the top four teams from both the urban area Manning Cup and the rural area daCosta Cup semifinals.

The matchup, a Clarendon derby, drew spectators from the parish to the National Stadium, where football enthusiasts witnessed a captivating contest between two formidable teams. The red-clad Glenmuir fans, with drums and horns in tow, celebrated joyously as the final whistle blew.

Clarendon College took the lead in the 18th minute, with Keheim Dixon scoring from close range. Glenmuir quickly responded as Ja-son White levelled the score in the 27th minute with a splendid shot just outside the box.

The situation worsened for Clarendon College as they were reduced to 10 players in the 52nd minute as Nashon Bolt-Barrett was red-carded after fouling Orane Watson, who was through on goal.

The impressive Kyle Gordon converted the freekick with a thunderous strike in the 53rd minute from just outside the box to put Glenmuir 2-1 up.

Clarendon College’s goalkeeper, Roshae Burrell, gifted Orane Watson an easy goal-scoring opportunity, leading to Glenmuir’s third goal in the 82nd minute.

Although Clarendon College’s captain Malachi Douglas converted a late penalty, narrowing the deficit to 3-2, Glenmuir held on during some nervy final minutes.

Glenmuir’s head coach, Andrew Peart, expressed satisfaction with the team’s progress: “It’s a trophy that we have never won before, and given the context of the season, it’s a good first step toward the daCosta Cup final.”

On the other hand, Clarendon College’s head coach, Lenworth Hyde, visibly shaken, pledged to return stronger in the daCosta Cup.

Both teams are set to contest the daCosta Cup final on December 9.

“We hit the upright, we hit the crossbar, it wasn’t our day today,” Hyde remarked. “It was a very good game, and congrats to Glenmuir, a very spirited performance. They outscored us today, but I thought we tried our best regardless of the situation, but it just wasn’t meant to be today.”