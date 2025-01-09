Global Play Day to be observed at schools across Jamaica

In addition, as part of its ongoing commitment to promoting the importance of play in childhood development and community wellness, the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) will join Kingston Creative at the Art Walk, downtown Kingston on the day.

The event will feature a scavenger hunt and interactive tours, which will be used to reenforce the vital role of play beyond the classroom and into communities.

The Art Walk activity will also be used as an advocacy tool to encourage Jamaicans to create play spaces in their communities for families.

Education Specialist at UNICEF, Dr Rebecca Tortello told JIS News that play is not merely a childhood pastime, it is an essential element of healthy development and overall well-being for individuals of all ages.

She pointed out that UNICEF will collaborate with Sherwin-Williams on a special project that aims to create 35 colourful hopscotch courses across Jamaica, in celebration of the 35th anniversary of the Convention on the Rights of the Child.

The initiative emphasizes that play is not only a fundamental right for children, but also a catalyst.

Parents are also encouraged to participate in Play Day JA by playing more with their children at home.