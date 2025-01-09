Trump rips into past US leaders and makes sweeping promises Wednesdays fast becoming the most feared day for criminals in Ja Neymar confirms return to Santos in emotional social media post NBA: Jackson's late free throws help surging Grizzlies cool Rockets NBA: Clippers win in return to Los Angeles Pastry chef serves up sweet success from weekend hobby
Local News

Global Play Day to be observed at schools across Jamaica

03 February 2025
Support us
This content originally appeared on Jamaica News | Loop News.
Promote your business with NAN

Global Play Day to be observed at schools across Jamaica | Loop Jamaica

Breaking News

Monday Feb 03

Weather 21°C
Jamaica News
Loop News

3 hrs ago

image

In addition, as part of its ongoing commitment to promoting the importance of play in childhood development and community wellness, the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) will join Kingston Creative at the Art Walk, downtown Kingston on the day.

The event will feature a scavenger hunt and interactive tours, which will be used to reenforce the vital role of play beyond the classroom and into communities.

The Art Walk activity will also be used as an advocacy tool to encourage Jamaicans to create play spaces in their communities for families.

Education Specialist at UNICEF, Dr Rebecca Tortello told JIS News that play is not merely a childhood pastime, it is an essential element of healthy development and overall well-being for individuals of all ages.

She pointed out that UNICEF will collaborate with Sherwin-Williams on a special project that aims to create 35 colourful hopscotch courses across Jamaica, in celebration of the 35th anniversary of the Convention on the Rights of the Child.

The initiative emphasizes that play is not only a fundamental right for children, but also a catalyst.

Parents are also encouraged to participate in Play Day JA by playing more with their children at home. 

Related Articles

Montego Bay Mayor Richard Vernon (left) and Senator Dr Dana Morris Dixon (right) at a church service at the Roman Catholic Blessed Sacrament Cathedral in Montego Bay, St James, on January 26 as part of the Catholic schools' centennial celebration.
Smart Lab at Broundbrook Primary School donated by the Digicel Foundation

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

Global Play Day to be observed at schools across Jamaica

Jamaica News

Curfew in East Kingston extended for another 48 hours

Jamaica News

Man arrested as cops seize weapon following snap raid in St James

More From

Support us

Related News

12 January 2025

PNP pays tribute to Emerson Barrett, Harry Douglas, who have both died

12 January 2025

Female teacher brutally murdered in St Mary

17 January 2025

Seales' triple strike puts West Indies on top, but Pakistan fight back

09 January 2025

Blockchain technolocy to safeguard Jamaican Blue Mountain Coffee