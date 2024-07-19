Global tech outage impacts flights at MoBay airport 

MBJ Airports Limited (MBJ), the operators of Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay, St James, has advised that Friday’s global technology resulted in some flights being cancelled or delayed from the international airport.

The technology outage caused by a faulty software update grounded flights, knocked media outlets offline, and disrupted hospitals, small businesses and government offices worldwide, highlighting the fragility of a digitised world dependent on just a handful of providers.

At the heart of the massive disruption is CrowdStrike, a cybersecurity firm that provides software to thousands of companies worldwide.

Flights cancelled at Sangster International Airport on Friday amid the global technology outage.

Besides a few flights that it listed as cancelled, MBJ Airports Limited said other flights have been impacted which will result in delays.

It also urged travellers to check its website for updates on flight information.

“Passengers are urged to contact their airlines directly for flight rescheduling information,” MBJ Limited said.