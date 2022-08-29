Glock 19 with extended magazine found in St Ann market by cops Loop Jamaica

Glock 19 with extended magazine found in St Ann market by cops Loop Jamaica
Firearm found hidden in teddy bear

Lawmen assigned to Area 2, joined by members of the military, seized a Glock 19 pistol with an extended magazine, during a cordon search operation at a market in St Ann on Friday, August 26.

Reports from the Ocho Rios Police are that between the hours of 11:00 am and 2:00 pm, while on operation, the security forces were alerted to a suspicious box that was thrown over a wall by a man.

The officers went to investigate and on inspection of the box, a teddy bear was found inside which contained the firearm and magazine.

No arrest has been made. Investigations are ongoing.

