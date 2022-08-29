Glock 19 with extended magazine found in St Ann market by cops Loop Jamaica

Lawmen assigned to Area 2, joined by members of the military, seized a Glock 19 pistol with an extended magazine, during a cordon search operation at a market in St Ann on Friday, August 26.

Reports from the Ocho Rios Police are that between the hours of 11:00 am and 2:00 pm, while on operation, the security forces were alerted to a suspicious box that was thrown over a wall by a man.

The officers went to investigate and on inspection of the box, a teddy bear was found inside which contained the firearm and magazine.

No arrest has been made. Investigations are ongoing.