Glock pistol, 18 rounds of ammo seized in Cassava Piece, St Andrew Loop Jamaica

A team of officers assigned to the St Andrew North Police Division seized one Glock 9mm pistol with 18 assorted rounds of ammunition during an operation in Cassava Piece Road, Kingston 8 on Friday, June 16.

Reports from the Constant Spring police are that at about 7:30 am, lawmen were in the area when a premises was searched and during the search, the firearm, fifteen 9mm rounds, and three .45 rounds of ammunition were seen hidden under stones at the back of the premises.

No one was available at the time of his publication.