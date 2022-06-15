Gloria Henry, GSAJ head, named Nearshore Executive of the Year | Loop Jamaica

Gloria Henry, President of the Global Services Association of Jamaica (GSAJ), has been named Nearshore Executive of the Year by Nearshore Americas, a United States-based independent online business news provider at the 2022 Nexus Illuminate Awards in New York.

The Nexus Illuminate Awards brings together some of the most influential industry leaders of the year to celebrate their outstanding achievements in raising quality and performance in the Nearshore IT & BPO marketplace.

“Few did more for the economic growth of her country and for the development of the BPO industry during the pandemic than Gloria Henry”, Nearshore Americas said.

Henry, who has served as GSAJ president for five years, said the award was an endorsement of the work and collaboration of players in the sector, supported by the Government and international funding organisations.

The Global Services Sector, previously known as the Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) sector, has added 20,000 jobs in Jamaica over the last five years.

“I believe it is an endorsement of our hard work over the years and the success and resilience of the sector”, she told Loop News.

Henry, who is now Vice-President of BPO and Logistics at the Port Authority of Jamaica, said the administration of protocols by the OPM during the pandemic and the designation of the sector as an essential service under the Disaster Risk Management Act was critical for the sector to continue to operate during the lockdowns and other restrictions.

“During the pandemic, we had to work through many challenges through collaboration and coordination,” said Henry.

“We couldn’t have done it without the support of the government at the highest level, including from the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM),” Henry said. “We got support for people to work at home which immediately became business continuity for the sector. It really was Jamaican companies and workers coming together and putting in the necessary transportation and accommodation measures for the workers.”

Nearshore Americas is an analyst advisory firm based in the United States that stimulates engagement between stakeholders in the nearshore technology-services industry. Nearshore services refer to transferring business processing to a nearby country, particularly countries close to the United States.

Nearshore Americas gives annual awards to the country, company, entrepreneur and executive of the year for stakeholders in the BPO business.

Noting some of the achievements since she has led the sector for the past five years, Henry said the industry added 10,000 jobs and 12 new locations during the pandemic alone.

“We secured over a million US dollars in grant funding and were able to help 10 firms to expand their capacity to export services and build a road map for growth. I was instrumental in getting the Global Services Skills project launched in Jamaica with support from the Government and the IDB (Inter-American Development Bank), Henry said.